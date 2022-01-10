PECULIUM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161,333.00 (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $161,333.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PECULIUM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005465 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PECULIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PECULIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.