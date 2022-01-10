Shopping Price Hits $16.84 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $16.84 or 0.00041414 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $15.00 million and $143,524.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,049 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

