Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 182.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

