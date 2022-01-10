Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

