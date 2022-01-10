BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,177,008 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,270,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $7,886,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

SCHW stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

