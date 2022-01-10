Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

