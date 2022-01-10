Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,556 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.