Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 86.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,926 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.94 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.