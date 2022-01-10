Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

NYSE RJF opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $109.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.