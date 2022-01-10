General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 602,440 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.