Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $774.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $806.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.91. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $883.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

