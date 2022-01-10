Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 21.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

