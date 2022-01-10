BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.