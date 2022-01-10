CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 301,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.73 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.