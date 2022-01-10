China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU opened at $1.27 on Monday. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

