Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Declines By 23.0%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

