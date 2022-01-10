PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. PPD makes up 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,323,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,810,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.