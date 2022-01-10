Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

