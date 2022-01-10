PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

