Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

