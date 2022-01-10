Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

