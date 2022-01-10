American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

