Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Declines By 17.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MediciNova stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Get MediciNova alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.