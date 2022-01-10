Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 597,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.34. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Lizhi during the third quarter worth $185,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

