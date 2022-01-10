Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $131.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

