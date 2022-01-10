Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $70.24 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

