Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after buying an additional 1,109,553 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

JD opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

