Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.26 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

