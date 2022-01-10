Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 383,421 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 406,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 137,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $563.29 million, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

