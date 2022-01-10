Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

