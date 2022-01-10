Analysts Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HHR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

