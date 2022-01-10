Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $58.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

