Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $332.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.76 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

