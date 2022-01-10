Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $197.41 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

