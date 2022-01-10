John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $150.08 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock worth $1,043,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

