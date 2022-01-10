Hyman Charles D Has $3.13 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $42.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

