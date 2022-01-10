Bank of The West Has $27.95 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.9% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $331.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.