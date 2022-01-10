Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 5.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $266,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $74.75 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

