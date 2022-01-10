qPULA Trading Management LP Has $262,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.32 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

