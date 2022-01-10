qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,476 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

