Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 23.6%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NYSE:CFG opened at $54.22 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

