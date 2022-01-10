Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.20

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

