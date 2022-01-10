GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $678.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 678 ($9.14) and last traded at GBX 680 ($9.16), with a volume of 130765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.31).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.74) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.80) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 865 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.49) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.80) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.58).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,057.70). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($131,709.10).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

