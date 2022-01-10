Hyman Charles D Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

