Bank of The West Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.67 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

