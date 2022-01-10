Hyman Charles D Sells 289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.72 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

