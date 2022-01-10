Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $428.59 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

