Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 645 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

