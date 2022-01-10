Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 766 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.