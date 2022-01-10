Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,398,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

